Derrick Henry poised for a fantasy breakout in Week 3

Matt Ryan vs Saints: Ryan is quietly the No. 1 ranked fantasy quarterback through two games with 52.2 total points, about two more than Cam Newton. Ryan has already accumulated 730 passing yards and thrown five touchdown passes and is off to a much better start this year in his second season in Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme. A 365 passing yards per game average isn't too shabby, but Atlanta has had two cake matchups against the Buccaneers and Raiders. Believe it or not, the going gets even easier in Week 3 as the Falcons head to New Orleans. Of course, by now you're aware of the Saints historically bad pass defense from 2015. If you can fathom it, the Saints' defense allows more passing yards per game through two weeks (336) than they did all of last season (284). Somehow, they kept Eli Manning from tossing a single touchdown pass last week but still lost the game as the veteran spread around his 368 passing yards.