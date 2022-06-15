Derrick Henry 'definitely fueled' by 2021 injury, Titans' early playoff exit

Derrick Henry missed nine games in 2021 after breaking a bone in his foot. The Tennessee Titans' bulldozing back returned for the postseason but didn't look like himself in the loss to the eventual AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

The defeat, coupled with the injury, motivates Henry heading into the 2022 season.

"It definitely fueled me in the offseason," Henry said at Titans minicamp Tuesday, via the team's official website. "I get motivated by anything. Someone could motivate me and wouldn't even know it. ... The doubters, whatever they want to be, I am definitely motivated and ready to go. We're going to see."

After back-to-back rushing titles, Henry was well on his way to another 300-plus-carry season before injury struck last year. In eight games, the workhorse netted 937 yards and 10 touchdowns on 219 totes. Despite missing nine games, Henry still finished in the top 10 in the NFL in rushing yards, carries, and rushing TDs.

As the Titans opened up minicamp Tuesday, Henry said the foot injury is behind him.

"I feel good," Henry said. "I feel real good."

In the Titans' postseason game, Henry rushed 20 times for 62 yards and a score, averaging 3.1 yards per carry, well below his normally dominant numbers. The bruising back didn't look like himself that day, seeming indecisive, particularly on one key short-yardage fourth-down failure.

With the issues of 2021 in the rearview, Henry is focused on regaining his rushing title.