Around the NFL

Derrick Henry 'definitely fueled' by 2021 injury, Titans' early playoff exit

Published: Jun 15, 2022 at 09:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Derrick Henry missed nine games in 2021 after breaking a bone in his foot. The Tennessee Titans' bulldozing back returned for the postseason but didn't look like himself in the loss to the eventual AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

The defeat, coupled with the injury, motivates Henry heading into the 2022 season.

"It definitely fueled me in the offseason," Henry said at Titans minicamp Tuesday, via the team's official website. "I get motivated by anything. Someone could motivate me and wouldn't even know it. ... The doubters, whatever they want to be, I am definitely motivated and ready to go. We're going to see."

After back-to-back rushing titles, Henry was well on his way to another 300-plus-carry season before injury struck last year. In eight games, the workhorse netted 937 yards and 10 touchdowns on 219 totes. Despite missing nine games, Henry still finished in the top 10 in the NFL in rushing yards, carries, and rushing TDs.

As the Titans opened up minicamp Tuesday, Henry said the foot injury is behind him.

"I feel good," Henry said. "I feel real good."

In the Titans' postseason game, Henry rushed 20 times for 62 yards and a score, averaging 3.1 yards per carry, well below his normally dominant numbers. The bruising back didn't look like himself that day, seeming indecisive, particularly on one key short-yardage fourth-down failure.

With the issues of 2021 in the rearview, Henry is focused on regaining his rushing title.

"I've had time away, and I've been training like crazy, doing everything I can get my body right," Henry said. "I have been working and I feel good now."

Related Content

news

Chargers' Joey Bosa: 'It's amazing' playing alongside Khalil Mack in Los Angeles

The Chargers acquired Khalil Mack this offseason, pairing the former Defensive Player of the Year with Joey Bosa to form potentially the best edge-rushing duo in the NFL. Bosa is thrilled to see Mack line up on the opposite side of the ball.

news

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman doesn't feel 'pressure' to help fill Tyreek Hill void

In three seasons, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has caught 126 passes for 1,791 yards and 12 TDs. However, inconsistency has plagued the 24-year-old.

news

Bills' Von Miller on working with Greg Rousseau: 'It's like polishing a diamond'

Two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller discussed working with Bills second-year defensive end Greg Rousseau and how he could help his new teammate improve.

news

Amanda Ruller aims 'to be that driving force' for women in football

Coaching running backs for the Seattle Seahawks as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, Amanda Ruller is on a mission to show women they can be comfortable and succeed in the world of football.

news

NFL Players Choir advances to next round of 'America's Got Talent' after 'Lean on Me' performance

Following a pair of renditions of Bill Withers' classic "Lean on Me," the NFL Players Choir will continue performing on the national television stage as it advanced with three "yes" votes from judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara.

news

Richard Sherman joins Amazon Prime Video's 'TNF' coverage, leaves door open for NFL return

Richard Sherman told NFL Network's Steve Wyche that he is joining Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" coverage this season. However, the 34-year-old veteran CB didn't rule out a potential return to the game, putting off retirement for the moment.

news

Chargers safety Derwin James spending offseason recovering following shoulder surgery

Derwin James underwent shoulder surgery following the conclusion of the 2021 season, coach Brandon Staley revealed for the first time Tuesday. The recovery process has kept the safety from participating in any full-speed team drills this offseason, Staley added.

news

Former NFL wide receiver Golden Tate signs with summer collegiate baseball team

Golden Tate has signed to play for the Port Angeles Lefties baseball team in the West Coast League, a summer collegiate league. The league announced the signing Tuesday.

news

Jerick McKinnon returning to Chiefs on one-year deal

Veteran running back Jerick McKinnon is signing a one-year deal to return to the Kansas City Chiefs, per the transaction wire.

news

Jets rookie Sauce Gardner says he paid $50,000 to D.J. Reed for No. 1 jersey

Jets rookie CB Sauce Gardner revealed to reporters on Tuesday that he paid $50,000 to teammate D.J. Reed for the right to wear No. 1.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson maintains he 'never assaulted anyone'

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson maintained on Tuesday that he never "assaulted anyone" in his first comments to reporters since his introductory press conference in Cleveland on March 25.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW