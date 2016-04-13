Derrick Henry: A unique prospect to own in fantasy

Similarly, it's important when studying a prospect to not suffer the same pitfalls of projecting personal ideals or desires onto a him when watching tape, and I feel this is what has been happening all too frequently to Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry. His agility tests fell a bit short at the combine, leading his doubters to decry him as nothing more than a limited, situational running back in the NFL. This train of thought seems to follow the logic of people who bash the "Fast and Furious" series because it isn't as good as films like "Spotlight." Just because Henry doesn't have the pizzazz or lateral quickness of some of his fellow running backs in this class doesn't mean he'll be any less successful than them. Perhaps he's the "Fast and Furious" of this draft class: A big, noisy force of nature that's just as effective as its counterparts, but in a different fashion. And with that, it's time to dive in and explore why the Derrick Henry hate has gone a little too far.