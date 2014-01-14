Derrick Coleman's inspiring story gains traction via Duracell video

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- Mashable and NFL.com wrote about Seattle Seahawks fullback Derrick Coleman and his inspiring advertisement for Duracell. Coleman is the NFL's only deaf player.
- Defensive lineman Robert Geathers, despite being injured the entire season with a torn tricep, won the Cincinnati Bengals' Ed Block Courage Award, Bengals.com reported.
- The Charlotte Observer wrote about area parents getting involved in awareness sessions to prevent spinal cord injuries.
- A columnist with the San Mateo Daily Journal wrote about the impact of getting teenagers to stay home after suffering a concussion.
- The Mississippi Press wrote about how the concussion bill in Mississippi could pass a Senate vote, possibly making the state the last one to pass a youth head injury bill.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor