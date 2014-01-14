Derrick Coleman's inspiring story gains traction via Duracell video

Published: Jan 14, 2014 at 05:12 AM

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • The Mississippi Press wrote about how the concussion bill in Mississippi could pass a Senate vote, possibly making the state the last one to pass a youth head injury bill.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 10 matchup preview

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the first half of the NFL's week 10 matchups. 
news

Texans HC Demeco Ryans: 23 injured players 'doesn't stop our process' for preparing for Bengals

There were 23 players listed on the Houston Texans' injury report Wednesday, but head coach Demeco Ryans isn't allowing it to alter the process for preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals. 
news

Lamar Jackson on Ravens D: 'I believe our defense has no weakness'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson thinks very highly of Baltimore's defense, which he believes doesn't have a weakness so far. 
news

NFL to allow college all-star game participation for draft-eligible underclassmen

The NFL has informed all 32 teams that draft-eligible underclassmen are now allowed to participate in three college all-star games, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.