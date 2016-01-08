Derrick Brooks, Rod Woodson named to 2016 CFB Hall class

Pro Football Hall of Famers Derrick Brooks and Rod Woodson were among the 14 players announced to be in the College Football Hall of Fame class of 2016 on Friday.
Joining Brooks and Woodson in the College Football Hall of Fame class of 2016 are Marlin Briscoe (QB, Nebraska-Omaha), Tom Cousineau (LB, Ohio State), Randall Cunningham (QB, UNLV), Troy Davis (RB, Iowa State), William Fuller (DT, North Carolina), Bert Jones (QB, LSU), Tim Krumrie (DL, Wisconsin), Pat McInally (TE, Harvard), Herb Orvis (DE, Colorado), Bill Royce (LB, Ashland), Mike Utley (OG, Washington State) and Scott Woerner (DB, Georgia), as well as coaches Bill Bowes (New Hampshire) and Frank Girardi (Lycoming).
Shortly after the announcement that was made in Scottsdale, Ariz., Woodson responded via Twitter:
Brooks -- a 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee -- played at Florida State from 1991-94, and was a two-time first-team All-American and three-time All-ACC selection at linebacker. Brooks was also the 1994 ACC player of the year and helped the Seminoles win the 1993 national title. Brooks was a first-round selection of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 1995 NFL Draft.
Woodson -- a 2009 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee -- played at Purdue from 1983-86 and was an All-American defensive back in 1985 and 1986. Woodson also played some offense and excelled as a return specialist. In addition, Woodson was also an accomplished track and field star for the Boilermakers, twice being awarded All-America honors as a hurdler. Woodson is the eighth Boilermaker player to make the College Football Hall of Fame. Woodson was a first-round selection of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1987 NFL Draft.
Here is a brief look at the other 2016 inductees:
Briscoe -- who played at Nebraska-Omaha from 1964-67 -- went on to become the first African American to play quarterback in the American Football League. Briscoe played for the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, San Diego Chargers, Detriot Lions and New England Patriots. He was a member of the Dolphins when the team went 17-0 in 1972. Briscoe will be the first player from Nebraska-Omaha to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Cousineau -- who played at Ohio State from 1975-78 -- was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1979 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. Cousineau never played for the Bills, opting instead to play for the Canadian Football League's Montreal Alouettes. When Cousineau decided to return to the NFL, the Bills traded him to the Cleveland Browns. An interesting side note to Cousineau's career is his place in the draft. The Bills picked Cousineau with a selection acquired from the 49ers in a trade for O.J. Simpson. The Bills then drafted Jim Kelly with the pick acquired from the Browns in 1982.
Cunningham -- who played at UNLV from 1982-84 -- was a second-round pick in the 1985 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, with whom he became one of the most electric players in the league. Cunningham will be the first player from UNLV to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Davis -- who played at Iowa State from 1994-95 -- was a third-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in the 1997 NFL Draft. Davis rushed for more than 2,000 in a season twice for the Cyclones, and was a two-time finalist for the Heisman Trophy. Davis played three seasons in the NFL with the Saints.
Fuller -- who played at North Carolina from 1981-83 -- started his pro football career in the USFL with the Philadelphia Stars. He went on to play in the NFL for the Houston Oilers, Philadelphia Eagles and San Diego Chargers, and was a four-time Pro Bowl selection.
Jones -- who played at LSU from 1970-72 -- was a first-round pick by the Baltimore Colts in the 1973 NFL Draft. Jones was the 1976 NFL MVP, but that season ended with the dramatic "Ghost to the Post" playoff defeat.
Krumrie -- who played at Wisconsin from 1979-1982 -- was a 10th-round selection of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1983 NFL Draft. Krumrie -- who was a three-time All-Big Ten selection for the Badgers -- was also a two-time Pro Bowl selection during his 12-year NFL career.
McInally -- who played at Harvard from 1972-74 -- was a fifth-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1975 NFL Draft. He was a wide receiver and punter for the Bengals, and earned a Pro Bowl nod during the 1981 season, which is the year Cincinnati reached the Super Bowl. McInally was the first player from Harvard to be named to the Pro Bowl.
Orvis -- who played at Colorado from 1969-71 -- was a first-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the 1972 NFL Draft. Orvis also played for the Baltimore Colts. Orvis is the Buffaloes' all-time leader in sacks, and the seventh player from Colorado in the College Football Hall of Fame.
Royce -- who play at Ashland (Ohio) from 1990-93 -- was a two-time All-American.
Utley -- who played at Washington State from 1985-88 -- was a third-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the 1989 NFL Draft. His career was cut short in 1991 due to a paralysis injury. At Washington State, Utley was the game MVP of the 1988 Aloha Bowl, which was the Cougars' first bowl victory since the 1916 Rose Bowl.
Woerner -- who played at Georgia from 1977-1980 -- was a third-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1981 NFL Draft. After playing one season for the Falcons, Woerner went on to play in the USFL for the Philadelphia Stars. Woerner was a part of Georgia's 1980 national championship team.
Bowes coaches at New Hampshire for 27 seasons (1972-1998), and had 21 winning seasons while at the school. Girardi coached at Lycoming College (Pa.) from 1972-2007 and is one of 15 head coaches to win 250 games at one school.
There are specific parameters for a candidate to meet in order to be under consideration for the College Football Hall of Fame:
From the National Football Foundation website: "To be eligible for the ballot, players must have been named a first-team All-American by a major/national selector as recognized and utilized by the NCAA for their consensus All-America teams; played their last year of intercollegiate football at least 10 years prior; played within the last 50 years and cannot be currently playing professional football. Coaches must have coached a minimum of 10 years and 100 games as a head coach; won at least 60 percent of their games; and be retired from coaching for at least three years. If a coach is retired and over the age of 70, there is no waiting period. If he is over the age of 75, he is eligible as an active coach. In both cases, the candidate's post-football record as a citizen may also be weighed."