Derek Newton, Texans agree on five-year, $26.5M deal

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Houston agreed to terms on a five-year deal with Derek Newton, per a source involved in the situation.
The 27-year-old Newton started 46 games for the Texans the past three seasons, improving a lot in his third year as a starter. A good run-blocking right tackle, Newton finished 19th among offensive tackles in Pro Football Focus' rankings (6th among right tackles).
The seventh-round pick in 2011 was set to get interest on the open market -- with the Redskins reportedly among those inquiring. Like it has the past two years, the NFL's negotiating period before free agency opens -- Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET -- often leads to teams inking their own players before they hit the open market.
