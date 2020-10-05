Derek Carr 'sick of losing' as Las Vegas Raiders fall to Buffalo Bills 

Moral victories are getting old for ﻿Derek Carr﻿. Close isn't good enough anymore.

The Las Vegas Raiders came within a score of besting the unbeaten Buffalo Bills but fell short once again.

"I'm sick of losing," Carr said after the 30-23 loss, via ESPN. "I'm sick of working as hard as I do, and as we do, and going out there and losing. I mean, it sucks. Enough is enough.

"The things that are hurting us in these close games is not them; it's us. That's the hard part to swallow."

Carr put up a season-high 311 passing yards and threw two TDs with no INTs and a 72.73 completion percentage on 44 attempts but came up just shy as he lost a fourth-quarter fumble that all but wiped out a chance for a comeback.

The 29-year-old quarterback is playing some of his best football in the young season, averaging career-bests in completion percentage (73.6), passing yards per game (273.8), TD-INT ratio (8-0) and passer rating (113.6). But he also leads all QBs in fumbles (5) and fumbles lost (4) in 2020.

At 2-2, Carr is acutely aware time is short on keeping up with the Mahomeses in the AFC West.

"Me being here, my seventh year, I've seen too much crap," Carr said. "I've seen a whole bunch of crap, if I'm just being honest with you.