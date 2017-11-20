Derek Carr shouldn't be parked on fantasy rosters

So much for the idea that 2017 would be a bounce-back year for Brown. The first items of concern came early when the speedy receiver struggled to get fully healthy in the preseason. Then David Johnson got hurt. Then the Arizona offense went into a funk. Then Carson Palmer got hurt ... and things really went south. What passes for a Cardinals aerial attack is basically force-feeding Larry Fitzgerald while the rest of the pass-catchers in the offense pick up the scraps. Brown has topped 50 receiving yards just twice all season and has just one game with more than three catches -- all the way back in Week 1. If that wasn't bad enough, now Brown has turf toe that could keep him off the field for who knows how long? It's time to move on.