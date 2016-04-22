Derek Carr says Kelechi Osemele 'is a freak of nature'

"The first time I saw that guy, I couldn't believe how big he was, not just how big he was because all offensive linemen are big, but that guy is jacked," Carr said this week, per Scott Bair of CSN Bay Area. "You could (tell) that he's not just a big guy. He's cut, he's lean. It's just like, 'You weigh what? And you look like that?' It's unreal. The guy is a freak of nature."