Derek Carr's impact on Raiders makes him 2016 NFL MVP

Oakland's 26th-ranked defense simply isn't that good. The defensive backfield is inept. The running backs are pedestrian. Crabtree had slipped into journeyman status before Carr turned him around, helping him produce his first 1,000-yard season since 2012. Yes, Khalil Mack might be the most talented Raider, pound for pound. But nobody in the NFL equaled wins and meant more to his team than Carr. The quarterback made the 2016 Raiders. You saw that for the 15 weeks he was there -- and you saw what happened in the one week he wasn't.