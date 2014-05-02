Derek Carr's best NFL fits include Buccaneers, Titans, Cardinals

Many folks peg Johnny Manziel as the QB prospect for Jacksonville. But Gus Bradley's experience in Seattle, where he had the opportunity to watch Russell Wilson quickly emerge as a team leader, could make Carr a more logical choice for the team. Although the Fresno State product has been lauded for his impressive physical gifts, his steady demeanor and underrated leadership skills could be the characteristics that truly allow him to guide the Jaguars back to respectability. He enters the NFL with a wealth of experience as a collegiate starter and a great awareness of the pro game, having watched his older brother endure the burden of being a No. 1 overall pick. Those experiences should help him quickly grow into the role of a franchise quarterback, allowing him to succeed on the field as a playmaker and field general. Turning around a franchise that's fallen on hard times requires a tremendous amount of resolve, which is why Bradley could tap Carr to take on the task.