 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Derek Carr's agent: QB doesn't need surgery on finger

Published: May 21, 2015 at 12:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Derek Carrmissed offseason team activities with an injury, but his agent is downplaying the situation.

Tim Younger called reports that Carr might need surgery on his right ring finger a "nonstory" and said the Oakland Raiders quarterback is being held out merely as a precaution.

"It's a very minor situation," Younger told the San Francisco Chronicle on Wednesday. "I think he's probably going to be throwing before the end of" OTAs.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed that Carr won't require surgery on his ring finger and the plan is for him to be throwing during mandatory minicamp, per a source informed of his injury. Rapoport added the team is not concerned about Carr's status.

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio declined to elaborate on the injury Tuesday after the starting signal-caller missed practice.

Younger insisted that if surgery was a consideration he'd tell "everybody" and added Carr should be throwing by the start of minicamp on June 9, at the latest.

"I don't know where this idea came up that he's going to be having surgery," Younger said. "The situation, I don't even want to call it an injury, is very minor, and we're just being cautious."

There has been next to no alarm regarding Carr's injury other than noting he missed workouts -- which is notable for any starting quarterback. Even ESPN's Chris Mortensen, whose report suggested surgery might be a low-level option, downplayed the issue. Younger, it appears, wants to quell even the tiniest fears Raiders fans might have.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast ranks every starting quarterback on "The Dalton Scale" and goes over all the latest news. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

GM Brandon Beane on Stefon Diggs trade: 'This is, by no means, the Bills giving up'

Following Wednesday's blockbuster trade that saw the Bills send Stefon Diggs to the Texans, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane told the media it wasn't an easy decision to move Diggs and it also wasn't a sign of the franchise "giving up."
news

Commanders' Marcus Mariota to become first QB in NFL history to wear No. 0

Marcus Mariota will wear No. 0 with the Commanders this season, the team announced Wednesday. With this move, Mariota will become the first quarterback in NFL history to wear No. 0, per NFL Research.
news

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice issues statement, apologizes for role in multi-vehicle accident

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice issued a statement on Wednesday saying he will "take full responsibility" for his part in a multi-vehicle accident that occurred on March 30 in Dallas.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bills trade WR Stefon Diggs to Texans for 2025 second-round draft pick

The Buffalo Bills are trading star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2025 second-round draft pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.
news

Matt Eberflus would like another pass rusher to pair with Montez Sweat: 'Have to have the 1-2 punch'

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus says he's excited about the possibilities with Chicago's second first-round pick, but wouldn't mind pairing Montez Sweat with a pass-rushing prospect. 
news

Doug Pederson views Gabe Davis as 'Swiss army knife' in Jaguars offense

Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson views new receiver Gabe Davis as a weapon who can help open up the Jaguars offense in 2024. "Gabe is, to me, like a Swiss army knife," Pederson said. 
news

Jim Harbaugh on start with Chargers: 'It's been the best damn job I've ever had to start out with'

The Jim Harbaugh era in Los Angeles officially kicked off with the Chargers opening their offseason workout program on Tuesday, and after nine years at Michigan, he called his first three months on the job the best start to a new gig he's ever experienced.
news

Derrick Henry says signing with Cowboys would've been 'perfect situation' but 'they never reached out'

Derrick Henry is bound for the Baltimore Ravens, just as the two-time rushing champion expected this offseason. However, Henry admits that it could've been an ideal situation for him to stay home -- not in Tennessee, but rather in Dallas with the Cowboys.
news

Lions' D.J. Reader: 'Super tough' to leave Bengals but I don't see being top-three player at DT changing

D.J. Reader lands in Detroit with confidence despite the bittersweet feelings he leaves behind. After overseeing a turnaround with Cincinnati, the defensive tackle might not have always intended to leave, but he's still capable of looking back with pride.
news

Colts re-signing safety Julian Blackmon to one-year deal

The Indianapolis Colts are bringing back safety Julian Blackmon on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source.
news

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire re-signing with Chiefs on one-year deal

Former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire is staying with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal. 