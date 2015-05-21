Derek Carr's agent: QB doesn't need surgery on finger

Derek Carrmissed offseason team activities with an injury, but his agent is downplaying the situation.
Tim Younger called reports that Carr might need surgery on his right ring finger a "nonstory" and said the Oakland Raiders quarterback is being held out merely as a precaution.
"It's a very minor situation," Younger told the San Francisco Chronicle on Wednesday. "I think he's probably going to be throwing before the end of" OTAs.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed that Carr won't require surgery on his ring finger and the plan is for him to be throwing during mandatory minicamp, per a source informed of his injury. Rapoport added the team is not concerned about Carr's status.
Raiders coach Jack Del Rio declined to elaborate on the injury Tuesday after the starting signal-caller missed practice.
Younger insisted that if surgery was a consideration he'd tell "everybody" and added Carr should be throwing by the start of minicamp on June 9, at the latest.
"I don't know where this idea came up that he's going to be having surgery," Younger said. "The situation, I don't even want to call it an injury, is very minor, and we're just being cautious."
There has been next to no alarm regarding Carr's injury other than noting he missed workouts -- which is notable for any starting quarterback. Even ESPN's Chris Mortensen, whose report suggested surgery might be a low-level option, downplayed the issue. Younger, it appears, wants to quell even the tiniest fears Raiders fans might have.
