Derek Carr, Raiders roll over rival Niners in surprising victory

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Derek Carr threw three touchdown passes and the Oakland Raiders put a major dent into San Francisco's dwindling playoff hopes with a 24-13 victory Sunday over the 49ers in the Battle of the Bay.
Carr completed 22 of 28 passes for 254 yards and completely outplayed counterpart Colin Kaepernick as the Raiders (2-11) won their second straight home game surrounding last week's 52-0 loss at St. Louis.
With a second straight loss the 49ers (7-6) are in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time in coach Jim Harbaugh's four-year tenure.
San Francisco is two games out of the second wild-card spot with three games remaining after making three straight NFC title games.
