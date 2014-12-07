Derek Carr, Raiders roll over rival Niners in surprising victory

Published: Dec 07, 2014 at 12:03 PM

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Derek Carr threw three touchdown passes and the Oakland Raiders put a major dent into San Francisco's dwindling playoff hopes with a 24-13 victory Sunday over the 49ers in the Battle of the Bay.

Carr completed 22 of 28 passes for 254 yards and completely outplayed counterpart Colin Kaepernick as the Raiders (2-11) won their second straight home game surrounding last week's 52-0 loss at St. Louis.

With a second straight loss the 49ers (7-6) are in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time in coach Jim Harbaugh's four-year tenure.

San Francisco is two games out of the second wild-card spot with three games remaining after making three straight NFC title games.

Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press

Relive Derek Carr's performance against the 49ers with NFL Game Rewind

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kerry Hyder believes he can be Seahawks' next Michael Bennett

Newly signed pass rusher ﻿Kerry Hyder﻿ believes he can fill the versatile edge role the Seahawks have missed since Michael Bennett left. 
news

2021 NFL Draft: What should the 49ers do with the No. 3 overall pick?

After trading up in the 2021 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers are in prime position to select one of the top quarterback prospects. What should the 49ers do with the No. 3 overall pick? Let's debate!
news

49ers DE Nick Bosa looks good in video showing progress in ACL recovery

Nearly seven months after tearing his ACL during the second game of the season, 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa is looking good in his rehab process. 
news

AFC Roster Reset: Conference hierarchy heading into 2021 NFL Draft

After three months of hirings and firings, cuts and signings, Gregg Rosenthal breaks down the AFC hierarchy heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. Who's poised to challenge the Chiefs? Which teams look like bottom-dwellers?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW