Derek Carr outduels Alex Smith in a wild finish

On plays where he was under pressure, Carr completed eight of his 14 pass attempts for 144 yards with a 92.6 passer rating. The Chiefs don't often blitz, and only sent extra rushers on 17.3 percent of their pass rush plays, but they paid the price when using it. Carr completed eight of nine attempts against the blitz for 117 yards and two touchdowns, one of which was the game-winner to Michael Crabtree. It was a career highlight brand of game for Carr, just weeks off a back injury.