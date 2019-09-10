Derek Carr on AB: 'He's gone. I wish him the best'

"He's gone. I wish him the best. I hope that we can talk about Darren Waller and what he's overcome. Hopefully we can talk about Tyrell Williams being the No. 1 receiver. Hopefully we can talk about no sacks against that defense. Hopefully we can talk about our rookies and the way that they played on defense. Vontaze Burfict looking like an All-Pro middle linebacker, which we tried to tell everybody these things all offseason. We weren't just blowing smoke. Sorry to take your question and run with it, but we had a good football team even when (Brown) wasn't there. We knew if we added him, my goodness, that could be crazy, because he's so good as a football player. But he's not here. And when it happened, it was like, OK. Honestly, it wasn't the same feeling when Khalil (Mack) got traded. I'll just put it at that. It was not the same feeling. It was like, OK, at least the questions are done, right? At least we have answers. And it stung as a friend having to see him go somewhere else. But again, I wish Antonio the best. And even if, whatever feelings... I don't even think he has hard feelings towards anybody. He just wanted a different place, right?