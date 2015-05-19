Derek Carr misses Raiders' OTAs with injury

"Time missed in May is better than time missed in September," coach Jack Del Rio said Tuesday, via CSN Bay Area's Scott Bair. "You're often more capable of taking whatever time is necessary to make sure you put things behind you."
Del Rio wouldn't specify what injury caused Carr to sit out. Per Bair, it's believed Carr missed at least lasts week's offseason work as well, but he has been at the team facility with teammates learning the new offense. The injury isn't expected to hinder the quarterback as the season approaches.
Christian Ponder worked with the first-team offense, with Matt McGloin and Cody Fajardo spending time with the backups.
NFL teams are not required to disclose injuries during offseason workouts. Raiders OTAs take place for portions of the next three weeks and mandatory minicamp begins June 9.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast ranks every starting quarterback on "The Dalton Scale" and goes over all the latest news. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.