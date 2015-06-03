Derek Carr makes short throws at Raiders OTAs

The Oakland Raiders quarterback threw a few short passes during Tuesday's OTAs before heading back to the sidelines during passing drills.
It's the first time Carr has thrown during the team's workouts while dealing with an undisclosed injury to his right hand.
Carr sat out workouts two weeks ago and spent last week merely handing the ball off to running backs. The soft tosses are the next step to the starting quarterback being ready for training camp.
"He'll do what he can when he can," coach Jack Del Rio said, via CSN California. "Derek is doing well right now."
The second-year signal-caller won't need surgery and every week takes another stride toward returning. The Raiders won't rush their young quarterback on the field.
"Derek needs to do what he's doing," said Raiders offensive tackle Donald Penn. "You don't win games right now. He'll practice when he's ready. Like I tell him all the time, there is no rush."
