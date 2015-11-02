 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Derek Carr makes Raiders interesting again

Published: Nov 02, 2015 at 03:42 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Find a quarterback and watch your fortunes turn.

That's the case in Oakland this season, where second-year passer Derek Carr has bloomed into a more-than-serviceable young arm in charge of a frisky Raiders offense that offed the Jets on Sunday, 34-20.

Dueling a normally stout New York secondary, Carr lashed Gang Green for 333 yards, four touchdown passes and zero picks on a day that saw marvelous rookie wideout Amari Cooper account for just 46 yards.

"Carr is really hot right now,"Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis said after the game, per CSN California. "That was clear."

Without an interception since Week 5, Carr has played clean football and tossed the ball more aggressively. After throwing for a woeful 5.5 yards per attempt as a rookie, Carr has leaned on Cooper and a resurgent Michael Crabtree to throw for 7.8 yards per pass this season.

"Derek played very, very well," said coach Jack Del Rio. "Made great decisions all day. It's a good thing."

A good thing and a completely new experience for Raiders fans, who, outside of a brief stint with Carson Palmer, haven't experienced a functional quarterback since Rich Gannon guided Oakland to the Super Bowl in 2002.

Carr's growth is a huge development for general manager Reggie McKenzie, whose suspect maneuvers in free agency were fodder for a bushel of hot takes. If picking Khalil Mack and Cooper in the draft were no-brainers, McKenzie deserves credit for showing faith in Carr when 31 other teams passed him by.

Hailing from Green Bay's front office, McKenzie knows how hitting on a quarterback can save jobs, revive a frustrated fan base and alter the energy of a city that hasn't seen a winner in years. The Raiders are interesting again, with Carr sitting at the center of that transformation.

It will be fascinating to see where he leads the long-lost Silver and Black.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets expected to sign former Cowboys OT Tyron Smith to one-year deal worth up to $20 million

The New York Jets are signing former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. 
news

Rams agree to terms with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on one-year deal

The Rams have agreed to terms with Jimmy Garoppolo on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo and NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported Friday.
news

Cowboys release LB Leighton Vander Esch, WR Michael Gallup 

The Dallas Cowboys are releasing linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and wide receiver Michael Gallup, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Steelers trading QB Kenny Pickett to Eagles, clearing way for Russell Wilson to start

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Russell Wilson focused on helping Steelers win, not QB battle with Kenny Pickett

Formally introduced by the Steelers on Friday, QB Russell Wilson said his mindset isn't yet on beating out Kenny Pickett for the starting role, rather helping Pittsburgh get back on track. 
news

Browns hire former Titans HC Mike Vrabel as consultant

Mike Vrabel, who was fired as Titans head coach in January, is joining the Browns as a consultant. 
news

NFL community reacts to Aaron Donald's retirement on social media

Aaron Donald's retirement announcement rocked the NFL world on Friday. Here's a collection of appreciation posts from the NFL community that flooded social media.
news

Rams 8-time All-Pro DT Aaron Donald announces retirement after 10 seasons in NFL

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has announced his retirement following 10 NFL seasons. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Vikings acquire No. 23 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft via trade with Texans

The Vikings will now have the Nos. 11 and 23 overall picks in the first round come April 25 after a trade with the Texans, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Josh Uche on taking less money to re-sign with Patriots: 'I think the future is bright'

Patriots pass rusher Josh Uche explains his decision to take less money in order to stay in New England, citing his loyalty to the club that drafted him in 2020 and his excitement to play under new head coach Jerod Mayo.
news

Seahawks GM John Schneider: Giants 'sold' Drew Lock on opportunity to compete to be starting QB

According to Seahawks general manager John Schneider, the Giants sold former Seattle QB Drew Lock on switching coasts by danglingly a chance to start.