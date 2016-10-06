Derek Carr, Jordan Howard primed for fantasy success

Roethlisberger's success and tendency to take more risks with the deep ball is significant this week because the Jets secondary has frequently given up big passing plays. In fact, the Jets have allowed seven plays of 40-plus yards, most in the NFL this season. Additionally, the Jets defense ranks 28th in the league in yards per play, 16th in yards per game allowed and 21st in points per game allowed. With wideout Antonio Brown primarily lining up wide (89.0 percent of snaps) and the Jets allowing the seventh-most yards to receivers lined up on the outside with 538 yards versus the 440 league average, this matchup is a recipe for Big Ben, Brown and the rest of the Steelers' receiving corps to put up huge numbers in Pittsburgh on Sunday.