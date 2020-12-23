Derek Carr (groin) improves to full participant in Raiders' Wednesday practice

﻿Derek Carr﻿'s absence might end up being for less than a full game.

The quarterback improved in participation status Wednesday, going from a limited participant in Las Vegas' Tuesday practice to a full participant Wednesday, per the team's official injury report.

Carr exited Las Vegas' Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a groin injury and was replaced by ﻿Marcus Mariota﻿, who impressed and nearly led the Raiders to an overtime win.

It's still not clear whether Carr will start, but if he were to return for Saturday's marquee meeting at 8:15 p.m. ET on NFL Network with Miami, he'd be nearly a week ahead of the two weeks he was initially anticipated to miss.

Las Vegas can't afford to lose another game if it hopes to make the postseason. At 7-7, the Raiders must win out and get plenty of help -- including Miami losing its Week 17 game to bring the Dolphins into a tie with the Raiders -- in order to reach the playoffs.