Derek Anderson starting for Bills with Josh Allen out

The Bills own one of the stingiest defenses in the NFL, ranking third in Football Outsiders' DVOA metrics. Offensive inefficiency and turnovers, however, have plagued Buffalo (2-4). With one of the most talent-poor offenses in the NFL, Anderson won't put up gaudy numbers. The best McDermott & Co. can hope for is that the veteran will take care of the ball better than Peterman and allow the defense to carry the load.