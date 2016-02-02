Around the NFL

Derek Anderson nearly 'gave up' on football in 2009

Published: Feb 02, 2016 at 03:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- On Monday evening, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was the center of attention under the hot lights of Opening Night.

A stone's throw away, and facing far less scrutiny, stood his No. 2 man, Derek Anderson.

The 32-year-old signal-caller is days away from suiting up for Super Bowl 50, but he told Around The NFL just how close to he came to leaving football entirely after flaming out with the Cleveland Browns.

"I just was done. Mentally, I wasn't in a very good place," Anderson said, describing how he sat in his car one day after the 2009 season and pondered retirement. "I was done with it. I'd dealt with some things off the field. On the field, it wasn't great, and I really just kind of gave up on what got me to where I was."

It grew no easier in 2010, with Anderson tumbling to a 2-7 record as a one-year starter for a bad Arizona Cardinals team. Then came the NFL lockout and more questions about where his career was headed.

In another example of how connections dominate the National Football League, it was Rob Chudzinski -- who served as Cleveland's offensive coordinator during Anderson's run with the Browns before taking over as the Panthers' play-caller in 2011 -- who offered the quarterback new life.

"I had a conversation with (Chud) before I signed and he said, 'Hey, I know I can get you back to playing how you're capable of. Come here, let's do this, let's do it right.' The confidence he had in me, to have me here and to bring me here and to help Cam was something that, at that point, I needed," said Anderson.

"And even when I got here five years ago, I wasn't in the best shape of my life. But when I got here, I realized there was a special group of guys here, and it really motivated me to prepare and continue."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 8 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Injury roundup: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion protocol) cleared, expected to play vs Dolphins

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has advanced through the concussion protocol to be cleared for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, and will play, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Former All-Pro RB Le'Veon Bell loses unanimous decision to UFC vet Uriah Hall in pro boxing debut

Former NFL All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell loses unanimous decision to UFC veteran Uriah Hall in pro boxing debut.

news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury on potentially making a trade before NFL deadline: 'It wouldn't surprise me'

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury says he wouldn't be surprised if the team made a trade before Nov.1 deadline.

news

Titans QB Malik Willis will start Sunday vs. Texans as Ryan Tannehill misses game with ankle injury, illness

Since taking the reins as the Tennessee Titans' QB1, Ryan Tannehill hasn't missed a start. That will change Sunday. Tannehill is ill and dealing with an ankle sprain, putting rookie Malik Willis in line to start for Tennessee on the road against the Houston Texans.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Rams' Sean McVay anticipates 'normal workload' for WR Van Jefferson (knee) vs. 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams' scuffling offense is expected to get a boost Sunday against the 49ers thanks to the activation of wide receiver Van Jefferson off injured reserve, and head coach Sean McVay anticipates the third-year wideout will have a normal workload.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith's career resurgence reminds Giants DC Wink Martindale of Kurt Warner

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale compared Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith's career resurgence to Kurt Warner against the Giants-Seahawks game. Both teams go into Sunday hoping to keep their surprise starts going.

news

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb 'would love to be in Denver long-term'

Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb 'would love to be in Denver long-term' with Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline near.

news

Niners rule out WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) for Sunday's game vs. Rams

The 49ers will be without star receiver Deebo Samuel against the Rams on Sunday afternoon. Samuel was ruled out Friday with a hamstring injury after not participating in practice all week.

news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle/illness) will be questionable vs. Texans

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill is questionable to play Sunday against the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel announced Friday.

news

Bucs' Shaquil Barrett suffered torn Achilles vs. Ravens, will miss remainder of 2022 season

An MRI has confirmed Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett suffered a torn Achilles in Thursday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE