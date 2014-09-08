Derek Anderson excellent in unlikely start for Panthers

After helping Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers turn in one of his best seasons in recent memory, Whisenhunt's influence could be seen on the Arrowhead Stadium field Sunday as Locker completed 22 of 33 attempts for 266 yards and twotouchdowns. Tennessee controlled the game for all 60 minutes, and though Kansas City's defense is undoubtedly depleted after injuries to Derrick Johnson, Eric Berry and Mike DeVito, Locker was efficient in engineering scoring drives of 80, 60 and 51 yards. Locker also made sure to take advantage of the Chiefs' mistakes, leading two short drives that started in Kansas City territory and resulted in field goals. This could be the first of many more methodical performances for Locker and the Titans.