Derek Anderson comes off bench to lead Panthers over Bucs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Derek Anderson threw for 277 yards and a touchdown, Graham Gano kicked four field goals and the Carolina Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19-17 on Sunday to remain alive in the NFC South playoff race.
Anderson was 25 of 40 and improved to 2-0 as a starter in place of Cam Newton, sidelined while recovering from a car accident Tuesday that left him with two fractures in his lower back.
Greg Olsen tied a career high with 10 catches for 110 yards, and rookie Kelvin Benjamin had eight grabs for 104 yards.
Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press