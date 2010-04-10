Depth of offensive line prospects doesn't match level of need

Bruce Campbell, Maryland

Campbell is a big risk-reward prospect. When you see him in person, it just makes you drool. Everybody has little things that they pay attention to. One of the things I try to do is call the conference office when their all-league teams are announced, and I ask them for the vote count. Campbell did not get one vote in the All-ACC team last year by people who are coaching him and writers who are following him. That's telling. Yet when you see him and see what he can do, he has got great ability. I'd put him in as my eighth-best player in this draft. This is one of those players that could end up being either all-everything or wonder why he was ever drafted.