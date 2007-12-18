Depth chart tracker: Williams finally getting carries

Before getting too excited about DeAngelo Williams' 15 carries for 61 yards, remember that 35 of those yards came on the game-clinching touchdown. Otherwise, he was just as bad as DeShaun Foster, who had 18 rushes for just 47 yards. On the other hand, 15 carries is reason for celebration among Williams fans, considering he only had 99 carries in 13 games coming into last week's game. Williams hasn't quite moved ahead of Foster on the depth chart, but he could see more touches than Foster in the last two games of the year. With a big game or two, he'll head into training camp as the leader at the position.