Depth Chart Tracker: Peterson-Taylor tandem back in action

DeAngelo Williams saw his first extended action in months Sunday, finishing with 17 rushes for 82 yards and one reception for 46 yards. Although most of his touches came during garbage time, it's important to note that DeShaun Foster had only 58 yards rushing on 21 carries. Carolina is only one game out of the playoff hunt, so it's doubtful it will suddenly change the strategy that has gotten it this far. On the other hand, that strategy has only netted the Panthers five wins and 17 points per game, so it could be time for a change. Stay tuned.