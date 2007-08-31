Depth chart tracker: Huard, Foster win top spots

Lamont Jordan had 90 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on Aug. 24, but he also lost a chance at a second touchdown with a goal-line fumble. The yards per carry (Jordan had 41 yards rushing on just 18 carries) are a little concerning, but the Oakland offensive line does not look good. On the other hand, backups Justin Fargas (seven rushes for 32 yards) and Adimchinobe Echemandu (14 rushes for 60 yards) seemed to have no problems. Dominic Rhodes rushed 10 times for 29 yards in the team's fourth exhibition game on Aug. 30, as Jordan didn't get much action.