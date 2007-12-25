Depth chart tracker: Davenport takes over for Pittsburgh

You wouldn't know it from the results, but it appears that the torch has finally been passed to JaMarcus Russell. Russell, who played part of the first half and the entire second half, only completed seven passes in 23 attempts and was picked off three times, but he also connected for his first career touchdown. Josh McCown started, but with the Raiders getting blown out, Russell saw his first extended action of the season. The Raiders are now 4-11 and face the Chargers this week. They have nothing to lose by giving Russell the start.