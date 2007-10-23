Depth chart tracker: Chatman latest to inherit a starting job

Matt Schaub left the game with an ankle injury Sunday, but it was not serious enough to keep him out long. Upon his return, however, he was knocked out of the game with a hip injury. Sage Rosenfels led Houston on four touchdown drives in the fourth quarter, only to watch his team lose on a last-second field goal. Before getting too excited about Rosenfels' 290 yards and four touchdowns, consider his three interceptions -- and that he's only started two games in seven NFL seasons. With upcoming road games against the Chargers and Raiders, Rosenfels is probably not worth picking up off the waiver wire, especially since Schaub's injuries are not considered serious.