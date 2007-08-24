Depth chart tracker: Chatman, Culpepper move up

Other notes: Neither Michael Bennett nor Kolby Smith could get anything going Aug. 16 against Miami. The Chiefs now have Larry Johnson signed and ready to play, but the Kansas City offensive line isn't really opening up anything so far. Johnson did not play Thursday night but is expected to see his first action next week in the last preseason game at St. Louis. ... Although Tony Hunt only gained seven yards on six carries in the Aug. 17 game, he scored twice. It looks like he, not Correll Buckhalter, is going to get the goal-line carries for Philadelphia this season. ... Rookie Marshawn Lynch started Aug. 17 and gained 16 yards on five rushes. He remains a safe bet to win the starting job in Buffalo over Anthony Thomas and Dwayne Wright. ... Thomas Jones missed the Aug. 17 game with a strained calf, but he would have played if it had been a regular-season game. Backup Leon Washington was sharp, gaining 52 yards on the ground and catching two passes. He still figures to be a quality backup and change-of-pace back for the Jets. ... Kevin Faulk caught six passes in New England's Aug. 17 game and could still unseat Sammy Morris as Laurence Maroney's backup. ... Thomas Clayton, who ran for 42 yards and the game-winning touchdown on Aug. 18, continues to gain ground on Maurice Hicks and Michael Robinson for the 49ers' backup job. The Sacramento Bee recently reported that Hicks and Robinson were in a dead heat, but Clayton, who has 99 yards in two games, is making his presence felt. ... Edgerrin James caught a five-yard touchdown pass on Aug. 18. He might lose goal-line carries to Marcel Shipp in Arizona, but at least he's getting the ball in the red zone right now. ... Quincy Wilson, who was the NFL's leading rusher in the last preseason, left the Aug. 18 game with a bruised chest. It's a minor injury, but Wilson is battling Kenny Watson to back up Rudi Johnson. So far, neither has distinguished himself. ... After not carrying once on Aug. 18, Maurice Jones-Drew rushed a team-high seven times for 21 yards on Thursday. He should still be valuable this year, but don't get too caught up in the hype -- he'll start the year backing up Fred Taylor. Alvin Pearman, who has two preseason touchdowns, is close to locking up the third-string job. ... Brian Leonard had 49 yards rushing for the Rams on August 18, and he's now clearly ahead of Travis Minor for the backup job. He won't see the field much as a tailback, but he's reportedly learning the fullback job and could steal it from Madison Hedgecock. ... Clifton Dawson, who had five carries for 27 yards Aug. 20, has looked better running the ball than his competitors for the Indianapolis backup job. DeDe Dorsey caught four passes in the game but was ineffective on the ground, and Kenton Keith was limited to two carries due to a sore ankle. The winner of the job could have value if the Colts use a two-back set, but chances are the Colts will employ Joseph Addai as an every-down back.