DePodesta: People 'talking trash' about me at combine

Said DePodesta: "And that's what happens to a lot of owners. They would say, 'Hey, we want 'Moneyball,' we want this disciplined approach to what we're doing.' But then when it comes time to making that hard decision, they say, 'I don't want any part of this.' I said, 'I need someone who's going to want to get on the roller coaster with me knowing that it's not always going to be fun. There are going to be parts of the roller coaster that are going to be scary, that are going to be uncomfortable, but hopefully at the end of the ride when we get off, you're going to want to say, let's do that again.' But I think that's how we always got through it, was having that shared vision from the beginning and giving you the conviction to actually go through with it."