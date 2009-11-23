Depleted Steelers deal with inexplicable loss, uncertain future

Not long after the most puzzling loss in Tomlin's three seasons on the job, the first-place Bengals (7-3) gave the Steelers a gift by allowing 10 points in the final minute and losing to the Raiders 20-17. But the Steelers still must make up what effectively is a two-game deficit over the final six weeks if they are to win the AFC North because they lost to Cincinnati twice. Merely tying the Bengals won't do the job.