Denver's Wes Welker looks past concussions to AFC title game

Published: Jan 16, 2014 at 04:17 AM

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:

The Boston Globe reported that former New England Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker is focused on winning -- not concussions -- after he received publicity over changing to a larger helmet last Sunday. He had missed five weeks after sufffering his second concussion of the season.

  • Healthline wrote about the national efforts to teach young athletes about the dangers of concussions.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

