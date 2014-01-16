Denver's Wes Welker looks past concussions to AFC title game

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:
* The Boston Globe reported that former New England Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker is focused on winning -- not concussions -- after he received publicity over changing to a larger helmet last Sunday. He had missed five weeks after sufffering his second concussion of the season.
- Daily Oklahoman columnist Jenni Carlson also wrote about Welker, whom she said was wrongly ridiculed for wearing a larger helmet.
- Sports Illustrated talked to Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith about his transition from the football field to the board room.
- Jennifer Montana, the wife of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana, is making "Beast Mode" necklaces for Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch's charity, USA Today's For The Win reported.
- John Wooten, chairman of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, praised this year's round of hires for NFL head coaches and the minority coaches who were candidates for many teams.
- MyNorthwest.com wrote about X2Biosystems and its work with the NFL and NCAA teams during this season.
- Healthline wrote about the national efforts to teach young athletes about the dangers of concussions.
- The West Virginia Board of Education approved new concussion rules for its schools, The Associated Press reported.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor