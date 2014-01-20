Denver's Eric Decker comforts students after school shooting

Published: Jan 20, 2014 at 03:45 AM

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • Adolpho Birch, the NFL's senior vice president of labor and law, said the NFL has not changed its stance against marijuana use in light of the narcotic becoming legalized in Colorado and Washington state, HBO Sports reported via Pro Football Talk.com.
  • A Bronx assemblyman has proposed a bill in the New York state legislature that would ban tackle football for children under 14, WCBS reported.
  • The Tennessean reported that area athletes, parents and coaches are receiving a concussion-law primer as the state's new law begins.

