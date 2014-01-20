Denver's Eric Decker comforts students after school shooting

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Denver Post profiledDenver Broncos wide receiver Eric Decker, who comforted Arapahoe High School students after the recent shooting at the school. Decker lived through a similar incident while going to high school in Minnesota.
- Adolpho Birch, the NFL's senior vice president of labor and law, said the NFL has not changed its stance against marijuana use in light of the narcotic becoming legalized in Colorado and Washington state, HBO Sports reported via Pro Football Talk.com.
- The Boston Globe looked at the adjustments made this season by New England Patriots wide receiver Austin Collie, whose career has been impacted by numerous concussions.
- The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported on the opening of a new concussion clinic at the University of Virginia.
- A Bronx assemblyman has proposed a bill in the New York state legislature that would ban tackle football for children under 14, WCBS reported.
- Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jim McMahon talked about his brain injuries during a seminar in Stamford, Conn., the Connecticut Post reported.
- The Tennessean reported that area athletes, parents and coaches are receiving a concussion-law primer as the state's new law begins.
- The Charlotte Observer reported that Lincoln County schools will start drug testing for student athletes.
- KJCT-TV in Grand Junction, Colo., reported on a concussion conference at Colorado Mesa University. KREX-TV also reported on the seminar.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor