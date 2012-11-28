Denver pursues bid to be host city for future Super Bowl

The Denver Post reported that the Broncos and Visit Denver submitted an application in late August to the NFL's Super Bowl Advisory Committee to bid to host the Super Bowl in 2018, 2019 or 2020. Visit Denver CEO and president Richard Scharf calls it a very preliminary step.
The NFL is expected to select next year which cities are eligible to submit an official bid.
Mayor Michael Hancock spoke about Denver's application Wednesday in a meeting with The Denver Post editorial board.
