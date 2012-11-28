Denver pursues bid to be host city for future Super Bowl

Published: Nov 28, 2012 at 06:50 PM

DENVER -- Denver has submitted an application to bid for the Super Bowl.

The Denver Post reported that the Broncos and Visit Denver submitted an application in late August to the NFL's Super Bowl Advisory Committee to bid to host the Super Bowl in 2018, 2019 or 2020. Visit Denver CEO and president Richard Scharf calls it a very preliminary step.

The NFL is expected to select next year which cities are eligible to submit an official bid.

Mayor Michael Hancock spoke about Denver's application Wednesday in a meeting with The Denver Post editorial board.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 9 action.

news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder) downgraded to out for Monday's game vs. Saints

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been downgraded to out with knee and shoulder injuries. The All-Pro TE has been Lamar Jackson's favorite target this season, leading the team in receptions (42), receiving yards (488) and touchdowns (five).

news

2022 NFL season, Week 9: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 9 Sunday.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 9 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE