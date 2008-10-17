Denver-New England features a matchup of masterminds

The Bears finished 24th versus the run in 2007 but are fifth this season. They were very successful last week in slowing down Michael Turner. Peterson has rare speed (4.4) and skills. He is able to change direction at top speed or run over people. He has unique ability to make people miss and has good hands, which makes him very dangerous on screen passes. There's a predominant thought that backs are better on turf, but Peterson is just as good on grass. He's willing to block, but is not very good at it, which is why he sometimes comes out on third downs. (Note: If you ever have a chance to meet him, don't shake his hand -- he'll crush you.)