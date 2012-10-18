Denver Broncos will win AFC West; Norv Turner, A.J. Smith done

Oct. 15 is also the day that Philip Rivers' struggles took on a life of their own. Remember 2010, when Rivers was knocking on the door of being elite? That feels like a lifetime ago. With Manning coming off an injury, Rivers should've been the best quarterback in the AFC West in the first six weeks of the season. Instead, he continues to make dreadful decisions while refusing to check down. His footwork is awful. I don't think it is hyperbole to say Rivers is currently auditioning for the next coach of the Chargers.