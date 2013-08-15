Denver Broncos' Von Miller meets with NFLPA lawyers Thursday

Published: Aug 15, 2013 at 09:01 AM

Von Miller was in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, meeting with NFL Players Association lawyers in preparation for his upcoming appeal of a pending four-game suspension, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the player's whereabouts.

There is no date set for the Denver Broncos linebacker's appeal and a resolution isn't expected Thursday, according to Rapoport.

Miller was excused from Thursday's Broncos practice, a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Michelle Beisner.

The 2011 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year also is dealing with legal trouble. Miller was arrested Sunday on a failure-to-appear warrant and was released on $1,000 bond.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

