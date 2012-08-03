Denver Broncos training camp: All eyes on Peyton Manning

It isn't rare to hear someone suggest that, because the Broncos were successful with a quarterback like Tebow in 2011, they're destined for a Super Bowl appearance now that Manning is under center. But it's just not that simple. What happened in Denver last season wasn't normal. It wasn't as if the Broncos just dominated in so many other aspects of the games that Tebow's shortcomings were overshadowed until the fourth quarter. The defense had its ups and downs, and Tebow didn't always get a ton of help. So what does that mean for 2012? Well, not much. Instead, the Broncos are destined for some very big things for other reasons. Like the addition of Porter in the secondary to work alongside Bailey. Like Del Rio's presence as a defensive coordinator. And they're certainly destined for big things if Manning can stay healthy. So yes, it's very possible Denver will have what it takes to make a playoff run -- but it will have very little to do with what went down in 2011.