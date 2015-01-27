Denver Broncos to interview Wade Phillips for DC job

Wade Phillips is meeting with the Denver Broncos on Tuesday to discuss the team's defensive coordinator job, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source with knowledge of the franchise's plans.
However, Phillips isn't the team's top choice. According to Rapoport, Phillips is the backup plan in case Denver can't get Vance Joseph, who is trying to get out of his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. We should get an answer on Joseph by Wednesday, per Rapoport.
Joseph has been a defensive backs coach in the NFL for 10 seasons, but he's never led an entire defense. The 42-year-old was one of the hot names Broncos vice president John Elway heard when discussing possible coordinator candidates. The recommendations were so impressive that Elway decided to interview Joseph for the head-coaching opening prior to hiring Gary Kubiak.
If the Bengals block Joseph's move to the Mile-High City, one possible scenario for the Broncos is to have Phillips be DC for a year, then having the veteran play-caller take a senior title when Denver hires Joseph in 2016, per Rapoport; Joseph's contract in Cincinnati expires after the 2015 season.
