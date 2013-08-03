Denver Broncos starting 2013 from a position of strength

5. It's not all familiar: There is so much about the Broncos that looks just like last year. Manning, his two outside receivers, much of his line, the familiar faces on defense ... But spend a day in Dove Valley and you'll see a few shiny new objects to play with. Like cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, even with his injured ankle, who has been more than the Broncos expected. Athletic tight end Julius Thomas (who?) will be a name you'll know once the season starts. Guard Louis Vasquez will help solidify any issues up-front. Safety Duke Ihenacho is primed to make a leap from the practice squad if he keeps heading in this direction. Running back Ronnie Hillman figures to allow the Broncos to withstand what Fox called "a leap of faith" in releasing back Willis McGahee. Oh, and then there is Welker. "He's pretty good," Gase deadpanned. Perhaps Manning has met his match as far as practice intensity now that Welker is on board. Of course ... there is still Manning. "When you have a star quarterback," Del Rio said, "a future Hall of Famer like Peyton, obviously, your team is going to have more fun. Because it's more fun to win."