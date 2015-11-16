Denver Broncos simply cannot play Peyton Manning in this state

I think it is worth going back to the final month of last season, when Manning struggled mightily. I think it is worth going back to another Manning playoff loss in a game he was supposed to win. After that January debacle, Manning did not immediately commit to coming back for the 2015 campaign. He seemed spent. The hesitation was noteworthy. Soon after, John Fox was fired, and John Elway brought in his good friend (Kubiak) to coach the team. While Manning eventually decided to give it another whirl, the offseason was hardly smooth. Manning's name was bandied about in trade rumors with teams like the Texans, and the QB who had shown clear signs of aging ended up taking a $4 million pay cut. Meanwhile, Kubiak was installing a new offense, while Denver's offensive line had red flags with talent and health.