Denver Broncos sign veteran corner Adam Jones

Published: Aug 26, 2018
Pacman has found a new home.

After working out for Denver on Sunday, veteran cornerback Adam Jones has signed with the Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, via sources informed of the situation. The team later made the deal official.

Jones has languished on the free-agent market since March, when the Bengals neglected to exercise his $5.5 million option for the 2018 season. He worked out for the Browns early in training camp.

A Pro Bowl selection in 2014 and 2015, Jones took a step back last year, starting just nine games before a groin injury ended his season in early December. He declared himself "100 percent" recovered from sports hernia surgery in May.

Turning 35 years old in late September, Jones can still offer value as a nickel cornerback and return specialist. In 139 career games, he's found the end zone eight times via punt return, interception and fumble recovery.

Why Denver? Jones has a history with Broncos head man Vance Joseph who was defensive backs coach in Cincinnati during the veteran's best seasons.

Jones' addition should allow Joseph to take his time with the development of third-round rookie Isaac Yiadom, who has a promising future alongside starters Chris Harris and Bradley Roby.

