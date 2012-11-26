Denver Broncos sign Jacob Hester as fourth running back

Published: Nov 26, 2012 at 05:41 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos have signed former Chargers running back Jacob Hester to take the spot opened when Willis McGahee went on injured reserve.

The Broncos also signed Jeremiah Johnson back to their practice squad Monday.

Hester, a third-round pick out of LSU in 2008, played fullback for San Diego for four years. He had 94 rushes for 319 yards and also caught 55 passes for 308 yards.

He'll join Knowshon Moreno, Lance Ball and Ronnie Hillman as the fourth running back on Denver's 53-man roster.

McGahee, who injured his right knee last week, is eligible to return to the active roster for the AFC title game if the Broncos advance that far.

Johnson spent the entire season on the practice squad before being cut last week.

