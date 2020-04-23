Around the NFL

Denver Broncos select WR Jerry Jeudy with No. 15

Published: Apr 23, 2020 at 03:05 PM

As the 2020 NFL Draft class of wide receivers was so highly touted leading up to Thursday, many saw Alabama product Jerry Jeudy as the best of the bunch.

Fortunately for the the Denver Broncos, he wasn't the first wideout taken and they promptly grabbed him, selecting Jeudy with the 15th overall pick in the draft.

On the night, he was the second Alabama receiver to be drafted and the second to go to an AFC West squad, as he followed former teammate and speedster Henry Ruggs, who went to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 12.

While Ruggs was highly regarded for his speed, Jeudy's outstanding route-running and fundamentals stand out. He emerges from 'Bama with a winning pedigree and back-to-back seasons in which he had greater than 65 catches, better than 1,100 yards and double-digit touchdowns.

Now Jeudy will look to become an asset to burgeoning Broncos quarterback Drew Lock as he joins a Denver receiving corps led by Courtland Sutton and complemented by tight end Noah Fant -- last year's first-round choice.

