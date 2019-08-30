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Denver Broncos release veteran safety Su'a Cravens

Published: Aug 30, 2019 at 05:44 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Su'a Cravens' NFL journey won't continue in Denver.

The Broncos released the safety Friday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the move.

"Hopefully our paths cross again, Denver, (heart emoji)" Cravens wrote on his Twitter account. "Thank you and I'll miss this city (sob emoji)."

The 24-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Washington Redskins in March 2018. Cravens, however, began the season on injured reserve with a knee issue. He was activated off injured reserve in November and played in five games for Denver as a backup, compiling 18 tackles and no passes defended.

Cravens started in three of Denver's five preseason games this year.

The release is the latest bump in the road for the former USC product.

Drafted by the Washington Redskins in the 2016 second round, Cravens entered the NFL projected as an ideal safety/linebacker hybrid who could play in the box and perform in coverage. Cravens started three games his rookie season and participated in 11 at both safety and linebacker, earning 34 tackles, one sack, five passes defended, and an INT.

He missed the final three games of his rookie campaign due to injury. The safety has been battling ever since.

After his rookie season, Cravens announced that he'd decided to retire, citing injuries and concussion issues. The Redskins placed him on the reserve/left squad list, wiping out his entire 2017 season.

Cravens decided to resume his career and was subsequently reinstated by the NFL in February of 2018. The Redskins then traded him to Denver the next month.

Given his age and pedigree, Cravens could land with a team looking for depth on the back end.

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