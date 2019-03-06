Denver Broncos release safety Darian Stewart

An already deep safety free-agent class just got deeper.
Stewart, who turns 31 in August, also took to social media to thank the Broncos fans for their support over the past four seasons, saying in an Instagram post that he "still had a lot of football left" in him.
Stewart, who signed a four-year extension in 2016, had two years remaining on his contract and was due base salaries of $4.75 million in 2019 and 2020.
Over the past four seasons for the Broncos, Stewart appeared in 61 games with 58 starts and was a key member of the once-vaunted "No Fly Zone" in Denver. He totaled 250 tackles, nine interceptions and 24 passes defensed while manning his safety position on the back end of coverage. Before signing with the Broncos in 2015, he played for the Baltimore Ravens (2014) and St. Louis Rams (2010-13).
The veteran now joins a crowded group of free-agent safeties, which includes Earl Thomas, Landon Collins, Eric Weddle, Tyrann Mathieu, Kenny Vaccaro, Lamarcus Joyner and HaHa Clinton-Dix, among others, on the open market.