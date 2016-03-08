Denver Broncos release Daniels, Vasquez

Denver cut veteran tight end Owen Daniels along with guard Louis Vasquez, the team announced Tuesday.
Daniels was productive in Gary Kubiak's passing attack last season, hauling in 46 balls for 517 yards and three scores. The former Texans standout also made a rash of plays in Super Bowl 50, but his release is a logical move that saves the Broncos $4 million against the cap. At 33, it's fair to wonder how many more years Daniels has left in the tank.
Vasquez started 47 of 48 games for the Broncos over the past three seasons after signing a four-year, $23.5 million deal in 2013. The eighth-year blocker was set to count $6.75 million against the cap in 2016. Vasquez finished as the 45th-ranked played at his position last season, per Pro Football Focus. He struggled mightily as a road-grading run-blocker but had his moments in pass protection.
Set to turn 29 in April, Vasquez will find work on the open market after showing an ability to play both guard and tackle in Denver. The Broncos, meanwhile, will look to reload at both positions.