Around the NFL

Denver Broncos release Daniels, Vasquez

Published: Mar 08, 2016 at 05:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Peyton Manning isn't the only starter leaving the Super Bowl-champion Broncos.

Denver cut veteran tight end Owen Daniels along with guard Louis Vasquez, the team announced Tuesday.

Daniels was productive in Gary Kubiak's passing attack last season, hauling in 46 balls for 517 yards and three scores. The former Texans standout also made a rash of plays in Super Bowl 50, but his release is a logical move that saves the Broncos $4 million against the cap. At 33, it's fair to wonder how many more years Daniels has left in the tank.

Vasquez started 47 of 48 games for the Broncos over the past three seasons after signing a four-year, $23.5 million deal in 2013. The eighth-year blocker was set to count $6.75 million against the cap in 2016. Vasquez finished as the 45th-ranked played at his position last season, per Pro Football Focus. He struggled mightily as a road-grading run-blocker but had his moments in pass protection.

Set to turn 29 in April, Vasquez will find work on the open market after showing an ability to play both guard and tackle in Denver. The Broncos, meanwhile, will look to reload at both positions.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins acquire No. 6 pick in 2021 draft from Eagles for No. 12 pick, 2022 first-rounder

The Dolphins acquired the No. 6 overall pick  in the 2021 NFL Draft from the Eagles, along with the No. 156 overall pick, in exchange for the No. 12 and No. 123 overall picks and a 2022 first-round selection. 
news

49ers acquire No. 3 overall pick from Dolphins; Miami gets No. 12 pick, two future firsts

The 49ers are acquiring the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft from the Dolphins, while Miami gets the No. 12 overall pick, a third-round pick and two future first-round picks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore arrested in Cleveland, accused of possessing stolen gun

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested in Cleveland on Thursday evening, Cleveland police confirmed to NFL.com. Lattimore was arrested for failure to notify possession of a firearm, and on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
news

Leonard Fournette re-signing with Buccaneers for one year, up to $4M 

The Bucs are re-signing running back ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The deal could see Fournette earn up to $4 million with incentives. 
news

Browns GM: John Johnson a player who 'doesn't usually make it to the free-agent market'

Browns GM Andrew Berry described safety John Johnson as a talented young player entering his prime who "doesn't usually make it to the free-agent market."
news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: 'Dak is the keystone of this team'

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said he was "very excited" upon learning that franchise quarterback Dak Prescott had been signed to a long-term deal.
news

Art Rooney II: Steelers always wanted Ben Roethlisberger back in 2021

During a chat with fans on Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II said the club wanted the 39-year-old veteran QB back as long as the money worked.
news

Seahawks re-signing DE Carlos Dunlap to two-year, $16.6M deal

A late-season addition to the team in 2020, pass rusher Carlos Dunlap is re-signing with the Seahawks on a two-year deal worth $16.6 million with $8.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via Dunlap's agent Drew Rosenhaus. 
news

Seahawks, starting DT Jarran Reed parting ways

The Seattle Seahawks are moving on from longtime starting defensive tackle ﻿Jarran Reed﻿, either via release or trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon. Reed bid farewell to Seattle via social media, as well. 
news

Chiefs re-signing WR Demarcus Robinson to one-year deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back one of their free-agent receivers. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Chefs are re-signing wideout Demarcus Robinson to a one-year contract.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Thursday roundup of latest news, buzz

﻿Giovani Bernard﻿ might be on the move. Multiple teams have called to inquire about a possible trade for the Bengals' veteran RB, Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Mike McCarthy on Cowboys' defensive struggles: 'We tried to change too much'

Dallas employed one of the worst defenses in the NFL in 2020, a sieve that couldn't slow a junior varsity operation. Speaking Thursday, Mike McCarthy said the Cowboys tried to do too much last season, which led to the struggles.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW