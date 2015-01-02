Denver Broncos players appreciate NFL's protocol for concussions

Published: Jan 02, 2015 at 05:08 AM

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • The Denver Post reported that non-NFL sources have said concussions were down in the league for the second consecutive season -- those official numbers won't be released until later this month -- and the concussion protocol was responsible for putting safety first among players.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

