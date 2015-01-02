Denver Broncos players appreciate NFL's protocol for concussions

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Denver Post reported that non-NFL sources have said concussions were down in the league for the second consecutive season -- those official numbers won't be released until later this month -- and the concussion protocol was responsible for putting safety first among players.
- The Baltimore Sun reported that Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Haloti Ngata apologized to his teammates this week for reportedly testing positive for Adderall.
- NPR station WBUR-FM in Boston reported on the military rehab center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, that is welcoming NFL retirees.
- Performance trainer Mackie Shilstone wrote in the New Orleans Times-Picayune about concussions in the NFL this season.
- KUSA-TV in Denver looked at how high schools in Colorado upgraded their football helmets this season.
